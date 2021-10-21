STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Employees, contractors struggle as govt delays footing bills

The inordinate delay in clearing pending bills has turned out to be a cause for concern for both government employees and contractors.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The inordinate delay in clearing pending bills has turned out to be a cause for concern for both government employees and contractors. Employees say that they are being forced to run from pillar to post to get various bills cleared. They allege that the situation is same for pretty much everything, including the clearance of GPF applications and for surrendering leaves or arrears.“We have to knock on the doors of the treasury for several months before getting bills cleared,” they say.

When TNIE spoke to a government official working in Sangareddy district, who wished to remain anonymous, he said that the officials at the treasury offices in erstwhile Medak district and sub-treasury offices at the taluk-level were trying their best to clear bills at the earliest. However, the official further added, these processes were getting stuck in the e-Kuber platform.“Though we cleared two bills worth a total of Rs 3 lakh about two months back, the contractors concerned have not received the amount as the bills are still stuck in e-Kuber platform,” another employee said.

When Express contacted Sangareddy District Treasury Officer Kavitha for a comment, she said that clearing pending bills was a time-consuming process and that it was not completely in their hands as a bill goes through a lot of departments before getting cleared.Contractors say that they never faced such a situation in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

