Telangana HC gives nod for reopening of residential schools

The petitioner wanted a stay on the order as Covid-19 was still prevailing in the State and children have not been vaccinated yet.

SSC students of Telangana Minority Residential School wearing masks prepare for the examinations at Bagh Lingampally in Hyderabad. (Photo | B Vani, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday permitted the State government to open all government and private residential schools, social welfare and tribal welfare schools with hostel facilities and to conduct physical as well as online classes.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Balakrishna Mandapati, seeking a stay on the memo issued by the Secretary of Education on August 24, opening all primary and pre-primary schools in the State. The petitioner wanted a stay on the order as Covid-19 was still prevailing in the State and children have not been vaccinated yet.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, modified the order issued on August 31 and passed by the then Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao, restraining the State government from opening the schools.  

Arguing the case in the court on Wednesday, State Advocate General BS Prasad appealed to the court to permit the State government to open the residential schools as the children studying in these schools are being deprived of good education as well as the food provided to them by the government.

He further informed the court that all the precautionary measures are being taken by the government under the supervision of the High Court and also  assured the court that the infrastructure in these schools has been upgraded.

