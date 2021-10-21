More donations pour in for Yadadri temple’s gopuram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s call to donate gold to the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, infrastructure firm Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) announced a donation of six kg of gold on Wednesday.

Commenting on this occasion, B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL, said: “We feel privileged to donate for the Yadadri Temple tower’s (Vimana Gopuram) gold plating. We will soon hand over six kilograms of gold or a cheque equal to that. We believe the temple will become one of the most picturesque with the Chief Minister’s vision.”

Praneeth Group managing director Narendra Kumar Kamaraju donated two kg of gold and businessman NV Ramaraju donated one kg of gold on behalf of Jala Vihar.