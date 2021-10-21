STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC seeks report on Dharani issue

The commission directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to submit the report within four weeks.

Published: 21st October 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during the launch of Dharani portal for online registration of properties. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sought an action taken report from the Telangana government over issues related to the Dharani portal. 

The commission directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to submit the report within four weeks. It also said that it received a complaint, stating that the farmers were dying by suicide due to ‘defunct Dharani portal’ and ‘inaction’ by the Revenue Department. In his complaint submitted on August 16, Congress leader Bakka Judson said that there were large-scale land irregularities. 

Speaking to TNIE, Judson said that large chunks of lands have been placed in the prohibited lists on Dharani portal, thereby denying the legitimate farmers the right to sell their lands to prospective buyers. “I approached the NHRC as it is a huge scam,” he said.

