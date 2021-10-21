YS Sharmila begins padayatra, asks ‘Chinna Dora’ KTR to join

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a stated resolve to unseat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday began her marathon, 4,000 km ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ from Chevella. Flagged off by her mother — the widow of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy — the yatra is planned to cover the entire length and breath of the State in the next 14 months.

This will be the second time she will undertake a padayatra, having once done it in 2012, in which she covered 3,000 km in 230 days in undivided AP. Addressing a massive public rally at Chevella, she challenged the Chief Minister’s family that she would rub her nose in dirt if someone proved that there were no public issues in the State. Referring to TRS working president KT Rama Rao as ‘Chinna Dora’, she asked him to join the padayatra, as this was being done for the people. “If we prove that there are ample public issues in the State, will KCR propose an SC to become he CM?” she questioned.

Appreciating the support for her at Chevella, Sharmila vowed to bring back the ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ of YSR. “KCR is only concerned about the welfare of his family, while neglecting the welfare of the people. Hence, it is high time that we unseat him,” she said. Recalling her arrest, when she was preparing to hold a deeksha at Boduppal in September over the issue of unemployment, she dared KT Rama Rao to arrest her, saying she intended to remain in the public eye for over a year.

Responding to PCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comments that YSRTP was an NGO, she said that her party would fight on public issues like an NGO, and said unlike Revanth, she did not know ‘blackmailing’ tactics. She recalled his vote-for-note case, and said it had hit his credibility.Targetting the BJP next, she dared the BJP’s State leadership to stand by its words, as the party has promised to take the Chief Minister to task over allegations of corruption.

