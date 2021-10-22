30 kids hospitalised after midday meal

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Nearly 30 students began vomiting on Thursday after consuming midday meal at the Mandal Praja Parishad Primary School in Imbrahimpet village of Kamareddy district. They have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Banswada.

The school’s total strength is 140 and around 100 students had consumed midday meal on Thursday. After school hours, they went home and nearly 15 of them began vomiting. Their parents rushed to the school and launched a protest demanding action against the agency providing midday meals and the school administration.

The village sarpanch then alerted local Medical and Health Department officials, who provided tablets to the 15 sick students. Shortly afterwards, 15 other students began vomiting and all of them were shifted to the hospital. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visited the children at the hospital and enquired about their health. Their condition is said to be stable. Officials have launched a probe into the incident.