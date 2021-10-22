STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Direct CS to withdraw order on RTI: FGG to Tamilisai Soundararajan

In a letter to the Governor, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that it would take a long time for citizens to get information if the Chief Secretary’s orders were implemented.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Thursday requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to pass speaking orders directing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to withdraw his instructions to public information officers on obtaining orders from HoDs and secretaries before giving replies to Right to Information (RTI) queries.

In a letter to the Governor, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said that it would take a long time for citizens to get information if the Chief Secretary’s orders were implemented. “If a citizen wants to know about the work done and amount spent in his/her village under an employment guarantee scheme, he/she will file an RTI application with the village panchayat secretary, who cannot write to special chief secretary or HoD directly,” the FGG secretary said.

