HMDA to acquire 9,700 acres near Outer Ring Road

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is all set to procure over 11,000 acres of land including 9,700 acres near junctions of the Outer Ring Road under the Land Pooling Scheme. So far, HMDA has identified land at seven places.

At ORR junctions within the ORR Growth Corridor (within one km of junctions or exits), about 9,700 acres of vacant land at 29 sites has been identified. Another 1,315 acres of land has been identified at six places in the HMDA limits.

They include Lemur in Kandukur mandal (81 acres), Inmulnarva village in Kothur (96 acres), Dandu Malkapur village in Choutuppal (352 acres), Bogaram village in Keesara mandal (336 acres), Urella village in Shankarpally (300 acres) and Dhannavaram village in Kandukur mandal (150 acres). For some of the identified sites like Lemur and Inmulnarva villages, a draft layout has been prepared and discussed with land owners. At two places, pattadars agreed to participate in the LPS and draft layouts are under preparation. The HMDA had earlier acquired 733 acres at Uppal Bhagat near Nagole.

The LPS scheme is a public participatory mechanism where the owner, farmer would get their fair share of proportionate and equitable land. It provides them an option to become partners in the development process. According to guidelines for land pooling, the urban development authority’s share would be 40 per cent of the developed land, while land owners get 60 per cent.

Besides, HMDA would bear the NALA charges, registration and stamp duty of the sale deeds for allocated sites and land use conversion charges too on behalf of plot owners. Farmers will get well-serviced housing plots with infrastructure such as water supply, electricity, sewerage and parks.