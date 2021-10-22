Many tribal villages in Telangana lack key infra, finds study

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: A latest study by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has ranked the performance of nine erstwhile districts of Telangana based on the infrastructure available in their tribal villages. It has found that nearly 21-40 per cent of them lacked one or the other amenity, which is crucial for sustainable village development.

The study titled, ‘Identifying infrastructural gap areas for smart and sustainable tribal village development: A data science approach from India’ was published in the International Journal of Information Management Data Insights. As part of the study, nearly 1,663 villages across nine erstwhile districts were analysed and scored for their infrastructure, ranging from ATMs, banks etc to primary schools and health centres. The data used for the analysis was sourced from the Mission Antyodaya Survey.

The study attributed ranks to tribal villages specifically across seven crucial dimensions. “All nine districts of Telangana have 21-40 per cent villages with poorly developed infrastructure. These villages need to be given priority in terms of development. Health infrastructure has been given the highest weightage for tribal area infrastructure, followed by education infrastructure.

Meanwhile, information infrastructure and social infrastructure are given the lowest weightage by the government, ” reveal e d the study. Amongst the districts analysed, Mahbubnagar was ranked the best in terms of providing the most facilities to its tribal villages, followed by Warangal and Nalgonda. Mahbubnagar fared well across all dimensions like financial, village material, household material, information, social, education and health infrastructure.

Adilabad district was ranked the lowest for its facilities. A majority of its villages were found receiving ‘fair’ ranking in terms of necessary infrastructure. However, it may be mentioned that the district had the highest number of tribal villages at 609, making the task more difficult.

