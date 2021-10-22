Poll code in force in both Karimnagar, Hanamkonda districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As some parties were organising meetings for the Huzurabad bypoll at areas that fall outside the constituency limits, the ECI, on Thursday, clarified that the model code of conduct (MCC) was applicable all across the two districts of Karimnagar and Hanamkonda.

The instructions are applicable to all the States where bypolls to various LS and Assembly segments are due. However, in Telangana’s case, the MCC would be applicable in both Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts, as Huzurabad falls in both these districts.

“Around 78% polling stations are in Karimnagar and 22% in Hanamkonda. The poll code is applicable for both the districts from Thursday onwards,” sources in CEO told TNIE.