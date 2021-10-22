STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Poll code in force in both Karimnagar, Hanamkonda districts

The instructions are applicable to all the States where bypolls to various LS and Assembly segments are due.

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As some parties were organising meetings for the Huzurabad bypoll at areas that fall outside the constituency limits, the ECI, on Thursday, clarified that the model code of conduct (MCC) was applicable all across the two districts of Karimnagar and Hanamkonda.

The instructions are applicable to all the States where bypolls to various LS and Assembly segments are due. However, in Telangana’s case, the MCC would be applicable in both Karimnagar and Hanamkonda districts, as Huzurabad falls in both these districts.

“Around 78% polling stations are in Karimnagar and 22% in Hanamkonda. The poll code is applicable for both the districts from Thursday onwards,” sources in CEO told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
model code of conduct Hanamkonda Karimnagar
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp