Three get life term for murder of ST man in Vikarabad

Three persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an ST man, Santosh Rathod, in Vikarabad in 2016.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an ST man, Santosh Rathod, in Vikarabad in 2016. Another person involved in the case was sentenced to a four-year jail term. However, the main convict Avsupally Babu remains absconding. Bojannagari Vijaya Chaitanya Reddy, along with Avsupally Ramaswamy, Anthireddygari Rajender Reddy, Gadhe Raghu and Ramaswamy’s younger Babu killed Rathod after he failed to return the Rs 25,000 that Rathod had borrowed from Babu.

The court took up the trial against the arrested persons, following which they were found guilty in March. While the quantum of the sentence was deferred to April 6, only Ramaswamy appeared before the court and was sentenced to life imprisonment. The other three, Vijaya, Rajender and Raghu intially went absconding after being found guilty. Rajender and Raghu were later produced before court after being arrested and Vijaya was arrested from Andhra Pradesh where he had fled to, after being found guilty and had also married there. Vijaya was also sentenced to a life in imprisonment while Raghu was given a four-year jail term. The victim Santosh and Babu were friends.

Babu had lent Rs 25,000 from the victim. As Rathod was delaying the repayment, Babu started pressurising him. Unable to pay the amount, Babu told his elder brother Ramaswamy about the issue, who warned the victim of dire consequences. In return, Rathod had warned them saying that he would approach the police. Fearing a police case, the accused killed Santosh. While four accused were arrested immediately, Babu, the main accused continues to be on the run.

Delay in paying back
Santosh Rathod, had borrowed Rs 25,000 from Avsupally Babu, but was unable to pay him back. After threatening him of dire consequences, Babu, with  the help of his friends and brother, killed him

