TSRTC takes private firm’s aid to come out of crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its aggressive stance on maintaining monopoly over the State’s roads, the TSRTC is now taking help from a private organisation to rebrand its image and motivate its staff to work towards achieving break-even.

On Thursday, the TSRTC officials held a day-long ‘brain storming’ session inaugurated by its chairman, Bajireddy Govardhan. It saw the participation of KS Sreenivasa Raju, Secretary to Govt (TR&B), and VC Sajjanar, TSRTC MD.

For drawing up a strategy, the officials, most of whom have experience of over 15 years in the organisation, shared their ideas with Hansa Equity Partners, based in Hyderabad, which has agreed to help the Corporation emerge out of its losses, as part of its CSR initiative.

According to officials, the brain storming session focused on coming up with a short-term and long-term strategy to increase revenue. “Priority will be on achieving break-even and then generate profits over the next two to three years. As the passengers as important stakeholders, their comfort will be given top priority, ” informed an official.

The session deliberated on how the employees must remain motivated, so that they give it their best shot and the reliance on the government is gradually reduced. In the coming days, four important workshops will be organised by team of experts — one from each wing, including administration, finance and operations, besides the representatives of Hansa.

These teams will study the situation within the Corporation and hold workshops for staff. “The implementation part will come after the workshop. We are hopeful that this strategy will work in favour of the RTC,” added the official.