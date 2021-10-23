STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 per cent Bihar migrants hit by COVID-19 lockdown were SC/STs

UoH conducts study based on data collected from 100 Bihari migrant workers who had left Hyd during lockdown

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 10:46 AM

Migrant Labourers

According to the study, 45 per cent workers were from SC/ST community and 43 per cent from the OBC community. (Photo | PTI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A latest study by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) found that a majority of workers in the State, who migrated from Bihar and were displaced due to the Covid-19 crisis, belonged to the SC/ST and OBC communities. 

According to the study, 45 per cent workers were from SC/ST community and 43 per cent from the OBC community. The study revealed that on an average, the workers from the backward castes earn marginally less than their counterparts from the upper castes and the pandemic significantly impacted their earnings. 

The study titled, “Impact of Covid-19 Lockdown on Bihari Migrant Labourers in Hyderabad” was published in the Journal of Rural Development of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.The study was based on the data collected from 100 migrant workers from Bihar who had left the city during the beginning of lockdown. While all respondents were male, 90 per cent were Hindus and 10 per cent Muslims, found the study. 

The researchers also touched upon how caste played a role in worsening the condition of the migrant workers as they already were earning less. “The difference in the average income between SC/ST and upper caste migrants is around Rs 5,000. The average income of the SC/ST migrant is 30 per cent less than the upper caste migrant and 15 per cent less than those belonging to the OBC category,” said the report. 

It further elaborated how the workers had no social security at the time of the lockdown and were affected by the loss of work severely. The ones on the lower strata of the social hierarchy had no assured housing or access to any kind of government subsidies or schemes. Only seven per cent workers had access to government benefits, the study said. 

Vulnerable groups
“Landless labourers, Dalits, Muslims and those belonging to backward castes were the most vulnerable. Majority of them had to migrate aloneas their income was not high enough,” said the study 

