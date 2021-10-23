STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Appoint heads in vigilance agencies: FGG urges Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Reddy alleged that the government was ignoring the corruption in its administration by not posting officers in these key anti-corruption agencies. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Friday urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Chief Secretary to appoint officers and required staff in agencies like the ACB, Vigilance and Enforcement, CID, Tribunal for Disciplinary Proceedings (TDP) and Vigilance Commission.

M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of the FGG, stated that these organisations were without full-time heads and run by officers-in-charge. “Since the formation of the State, no judge has been posted in the TDP, due to which hundreds of cases are gathering dust,” he said.

He further said, “Not a single report of the Vigilance Commission has been tabled in the Assembly since 2104. The commission is becoming obsolete because of this.”Reddy alleged that the government was ignoring the corruption in its administration by not posting officers in these key anti-corruption agencies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forum for Good Governance Telangana
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp