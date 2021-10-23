Appoint heads in vigilance agencies: FGG urges Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Friday urged Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Chief Secretary to appoint officers and required staff in agencies like the ACB, Vigilance and Enforcement, CID, Tribunal for Disciplinary Proceedings (TDP) and Vigilance Commission.

M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of the FGG, stated that these organisations were without full-time heads and run by officers-in-charge. “Since the formation of the State, no judge has been posted in the TDP, due to which hundreds of cases are gathering dust,” he said.

He further said, “Not a single report of the Vigilance Commission has been tabled in the Assembly since 2104. The commission is becoming obsolete because of this.”Reddy alleged that the government was ignoring the corruption in its administration by not posting officers in these key anti-corruption agencies.