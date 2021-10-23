STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP indulged in cash-for-vote: TRS

The TRS, in its complaint, stated this clearly established that the BJP and its candidate were resorting to corrupt practices to buy the voters in order to win the election.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

cash_for_vote

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP was planning to distribute money among voters in Huzurabad Assembly segment, the ruling TRS party on Friday urged ECI officials to take immediate action against the saffron party leaders.

“Our party has reliable information that Eatala Rajender and his supporters are opening bank accounts all over the constituency and depositing huge sums of money into them. This is being done in an organised manner to be distributed among voters on the polling day,” TRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy told the CEO.

The TRS, in its complaint, stated this clearly established that the BJP and its candidate were resorting to corrupt practices to buy the voters in order to win the election.

“We have brought several illegal activities being carried out by the saffron party to your notice in the past few days. But, no action has been taken till now, in spite of the fact that we provided you impeccable evidence to prove the claims. If no meaningful action is taken, it will cause immense damage to the democratic process,” the TRS told the CEO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TRS Huzurabad Huzurabad bypoll
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp