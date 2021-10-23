BJP indulged in cash-for-vote: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP was planning to distribute money among voters in Huzurabad Assembly segment, the ruling TRS party on Friday urged ECI officials to take immediate action against the saffron party leaders.

“Our party has reliable information that Eatala Rajender and his supporters are opening bank accounts all over the constituency and depositing huge sums of money into them. This is being done in an organised manner to be distributed among voters on the polling day,” TRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy told the CEO.

The TRS, in its complaint, stated this clearly established that the BJP and its candidate were resorting to corrupt practices to buy the voters in order to win the election.

“We have brought several illegal activities being carried out by the saffron party to your notice in the past few days. But, no action has been taken till now, in spite of the fact that we provided you impeccable evidence to prove the claims. If no meaningful action is taken, it will cause immense damage to the democratic process,” the TRS told the CEO.