Existing investors in Telangana are always a priority, says KTR

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asserted that Telangana always took care of its existing investors so that they would become the State’s biggest ambassadors. The Minister, speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India’s (PAFI) eighth national conference virtually, said, “When you set down processes and build institutions that outlive individuals and perceptions, it brings in predictability, comfort and policy continuity.”

He said that more than 24 per cent of the $32 billion worth of investments that Telagana had attracted in the last seven years had come from its existing investors. “To facilitate investments, the State government has appointed young professionals, who guide the investors through policies and infrastructure in a very professional manner. These professionals work under the banner, ‘Invest Telangana’, which was set up immediately after the formation of the State,” the Minister said.

Elaborating on TS-iPASS, Rama Rao said, “We are the most progressive State in the country. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. If we don’t deliver within the 15-day window, it is deemed to have been approved on the 16th day.” He said that Telangana has two lakh acres of industrial land, which is with the TSIIC. “There is uninterrupted high-quality power in the State, which is also the second largest renewable energy producer in the country,” he added.

Highlighting the work of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Rama Rao stated that the government would train people free of cost, transforming them into quality human resources. “The Telangana government is also offering additional incentives to industries that recruit local people,” he said.

The Minister said that the State government had been giving top priority to sectors, including IT, electronics, life sciences — pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices — defence and aerospace, food processing, textiles, automotive, plastics and chemicals, gems and jewellery, and retail and logistics.