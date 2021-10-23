Frazzled Huzurabad voters fed up with netas knocking on door

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: For the last five months, the residents of bypoll-bound Huzurabad constituency have been facing a strange problem. Each day, there are at least 10 to 12 groups of people calling on them with folded hands and seeking their votes. The moment one group leaves, another batch of politicians turn up, with the same plea.

The avalanche of the politicians, though it was interesting in the beginning as the voters felt important, has now become a headache for the locals.

Dealing with so many people every day and listening to the promises they make and odd jobs they do for them to win them over, are getting on to their nerves. Now as the D-day draws closer, apart from the sonic maelstrom that is unleashed to drill home the point that they are better than others are rabble of noisy politicians and their followers, baring their teeth and seeking support.

Unable to bear the torture of uninvited guests, some of residents have put padlocks on their front doors and using their rear entrances of their homes. Recently, a bunch of TRS workers visited a house and unmindful of the fact that the head of the family was taking a bath, surrounded him and distributed pamphlets, requesting him and his family to support their party on the day of polling.

Those who leave for their agriculture farms early in the morning too are not spared. Members of political parties are visiting the fields and surrounding the farmers, even though they are busy with their farm work, and asking them to bless their candidates. Same is the fate of the small time businessmen as the groups visit them while they are doing their business.

One worker of a national party said: “We are approaching houses as there is a possibility of crowd collecting faster. This way we can reach more number of people in less time. We can explain our manifesto to them and then ask them to vote for us.”

Some activists are also making daily phone calls and WhatsApp messages. “I have blocked some phone numbers and also logged out of WhatsApp till October 30. If I don’t, my WhatsApp account will be full of junk in no time and I have to clean it up every day,” said Narasimha of Jammikunta.