STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KRMB sub-committee to visit Srisailam project on October 25, 26

After inspecting the project, the panel will have a meeting with the Irrigation Department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sub-committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will visit the Srisailam project on October 25 and 26. After inspecting the project, the panel will have a meeting with the Irrigation Department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The sub-committee’s proposed visit to Srisailam assumes significance in the wake of the letter written by Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar to the KRMB, seeking necessary corrections to the rules curves and operating procedures of the project in accordance with the Bachawat Tribunal Award. Kumar is of the opinion that the methodology used to develop the rule curves for Srisailam project is erroneous and does not comply with the provisions of the Bachawat Award. 

It remains to be seen whether there would be any unanimity in the sub-committee with regard to the rule curves as Andhra Pradesh would oppose Telangana’s argument to cater to the needs of Rayalaseema. The Board may even refer the matter to the Jal Shakti Ministry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp