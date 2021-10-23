KRMB sub-committee to visit Srisailam project on October 25, 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sub-committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will visit the Srisailam project on October 25 and 26. After inspecting the project, the panel will have a meeting with the Irrigation Department officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The sub-committee’s proposed visit to Srisailam assumes significance in the wake of the letter written by Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar to the KRMB, seeking necessary corrections to the rules curves and operating procedures of the project in accordance with the Bachawat Tribunal Award. Kumar is of the opinion that the methodology used to develop the rule curves for Srisailam project is erroneous and does not comply with the provisions of the Bachawat Award.

It remains to be seen whether there would be any unanimity in the sub-committee with regard to the rule curves as Andhra Pradesh would oppose Telangana’s argument to cater to the needs of Rayalaseema. The Board may even refer the matter to the Jal Shakti Ministry.