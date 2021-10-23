Political heat up as Harish, Bandi tear into each other

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Political tensions have flared up in Huzurabad Assembly constituency after Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar engaged in a slugfest ahead of the much-awaited byelection, on Friday.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Harish slammed Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari for failing to fulfil their poll promises.

Pointing out that one can easily find the promises made by the saffron party leaders in YouTube and similar platforms, Harish lambasted the incumbent Union Ministers for “cheating the citizens”. He was addressing the media in Huzurabad.“Despite spending thousands of crores, the BJP bit the dust in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The situation will be the same in Telangana as well,” Harish exuded confidence.

Slamming the Centre for the back-to-back fuel price hikes, Harish pointed out that the tax on petrol was Rs 10.43 when the BJP came to power in 2014, which has now reached Rs 32.90.Meanwhile, Harish once again alleged that the ECI issued orders to defer the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad based on a petition submitted by BJP leaders. The Finance Minister also pointed out that the saffron party leaders were spreading false propaganda over funds released by the Centre for KCR Kits. He said that the programme was being implemented with the State government funds alone.

Why are you still levying tax on fuel, Bandi asks TRS govt

In retaliation to the allegations levelled by the TRS leader, BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while taking part in an election campaign here, asked as to why the State government was still levying a tax of Rs 41 on petrol. “If you love the people so much, why not do away with this tax and provide petrol for Rs 60 per litre,” Sanjay asked.

In the meantime, levelling serious allegations against the TRS government, Sanjay Kumar said that it was diverting Central funds for Huzurabad bypoll. Taking a dig at the pink party, Sanjay said that the TRS has become a group of ‘Dandupalya’ gang members.

Pointing out that about 1,400 people sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement, the parliamentarian asked as to what Harish has done for the State so far. He also asserted that the TRS would stop implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme soon after the bypoll. At Ellandakunta, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called upon the people to teach KCR a befitting lesson. Lambasting Harish over fuel price hike allegations, Kishan too asked as to why the State government was still collecting 36 per cent tax on petrol.

Eatala a good man in the wrong camp: VHR

Asserting that former minister Eatala Rajender was a good person, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao pointed out that the biggest mistake he committed was to join the saffron camp. VHR was speaking to the media in Huzurabad, on Friday. Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, he alleged that the BJP has put the citizens in dire straits by constantly hiking the prices of fuel, groceries and LPG cylinders. “Will Rajender take an initiative to pressure the Centre into bringing down the prices of such essential commodities,” VHR asked. He also lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “entrusting Ambani and Adani with the task of running the country”