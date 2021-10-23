STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy encourages ryots to grow black gram

During a meeting here on Friday, the Minister said that Markfed would procure black gram from farmers at market rate, even if it was higher than the support price fixed by the Central government. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy called upon farmers to raise black gram in the ensuing Rabi season as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.(NAFED) has agreed to procure the crop from the State.

During a meeting here on Friday, the Minister said that Markfed would procure black gram from farmers at market rate, even if it was higher than the support price fixed by the Central government. 

He also held a meeting with the representatives of 11 oil palm companies and directed officials to set up oil palm factories in the districts, where its cultivation is encouraged by the State. The Minister thanked the Centre for reducing customs duty on oil palm seed sprouts. 

Meeting on oil palm
The Agriculture Minister also held a meeting with the representatives of 11 oil palm companies and directed officials to set up oil palm factories in the districts, where its cultivation is encouraged by the State government 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Niranjan Reddy black gram
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp