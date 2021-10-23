Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy encourages ryots to grow black gram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy called upon farmers to raise black gram in the ensuing Rabi season as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.(NAFED) has agreed to procure the crop from the State.

During a meeting here on Friday, the Minister said that Markfed would procure black gram from farmers at market rate, even if it was higher than the support price fixed by the Central government.

He also held a meeting with the representatives of 11 oil palm companies and directed officials to set up oil palm factories in the districts, where its cultivation is encouraged by the State. The Minister thanked the Centre for reducing customs duty on oil palm seed sprouts.

