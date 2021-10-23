Telangana govt invested Rs 75,000 crore towards creating infrastructure: MAUD Special Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has invested Rs 75,000 crore towards creating capital infrastructure such as construction of flyovers and bridges in Hyderabad city alone in the past seven years, said MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Speaking at the second edition of infrastructure summit organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), he said that the government will continue to focus on capital investments to improve infrastructure in the State and continue the pro-industry policies by simplifying regulations.

He also announced the State government’s proposal to set up an Urban Centre for Excellence (UCE) in the city. The proposed centre will act as a national- and regional-level think tank on urban issues and will have, among others, a hub for urban innovations and a centre for urban startups and training. It will also be a centre for hosting conferences and workshops on urban issues.

The number of urban local bodies in the State has risen to 142, showcasing the growth achieved in the last few years, he stated. “The growth has been made possible, largely due to some key factors like the pro-industry policies of the government, law and order situation and cost of living, which have created a conducive environment for everyone to flourish,” he explained.

Apart from constructing flyovers, bridges under SRDP, the government is also taking up new greenfield link roads through HRDCL and nala improvement through SNDP, he pointed out.

He also mentioned that public transport is one of the major areas that needs improvement. In European countries, public transport has 75 per cent coverage, while cities in India like Mumbai and Hyderabad have a coverage of 60 and 33 per cent respectively. Public transport has to be strengthened for daily commuting and to reduce dependency on private vehicles, emphasised Arvind Kumar.

Special focus on clean energy

In a bid to reduce pollution, the State government is encouraging the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power, to augment the conventional energy sources like thermal and hydel power projects, said Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary for Energy Department.

He also shared that of the 17,250 MW of power generated in the State, the renewable power sources account for 4,445 MW (25.77 per cent), one of the highest in the country, and will rise to 7,000 MW in next four to five years.

He said that rooftop solar projects have been taken up in a big way and urged the stakeholders to be part of it. “Our State is fortunate to be untouched by the current energy crisis because of coal shortage,” he said.

‘Public transport needs to be revamped’

