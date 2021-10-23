Telangana High Court refuses to interfere in Inter exam issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the conduct of Intermediate first-year examinations in the last minute. The bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili questioned the petitioner’s counsel as to how the petition could be filed three days prior to the exams.

The government counsel informed the court that all the arrangements are in place for the exams to be held from Monday.

Opposing the Intermediate board’s move to conduct exams for those candidates who were promoted during the pandemic, the Telangana Parents’ Association filed the petition, requesting the HC to take up the case in the lunch motion.