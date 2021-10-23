STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana hits 3-crore COVID vaccines mark

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao and other officials cut a cake in celebration of the State’s vaccine milestone. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stepping up its fight against Covid-19, Telangana has now administered three crore vaccines to citizens in the State. Speaking on the occasion of the milestone, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, shared that the State-administered the latest set of one crore doses in a matter of just 30 days.

In comparison to that, the first set of one crore doses took 150+ days for vaccine and the second set of one crore doses took 79 days. 

“It is a great achievement for the State and the country that such a milestone has been crossed. The government is looking to finish first-dose vaccinations in the coming three-four weeks and all second doses by December 31,” added Dr Srinivasa Rao.

TS records 193 cases of Covid, one death

Telangana detected 193 cases of Covid-19 from 42,367 test samples on Friday. The State’s active case tally stands at 3,963 with 196 individuals recovering from the disease. One person died of Covid-19 on the same day, taking the toll to 3,944. The highest number of cases was reported in the GHMC limits (64 cases)

