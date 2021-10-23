Telangana University cancels appointments made by V-C

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana University’s (TU) Executive Council (EC), which met here on Friday, cancelled all the recent outsourcing appointments made by university Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder. The EC also decided not to pay wages to the 100 outsourced staff for the days they had worked. The council took the decision as the appointments were made without its approval. The meeting was presided by V-C Prof D Ravinder and attended by all ex-officio members except one.

It is learnt that Ravinder also apologised to the EC members for his comments on some of them. According to sources, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal, who is the representative of the government on the EC, took the V-C to task in the meeting for the prevailing unrest in the campus. He asked the V-C to reverse all his decisions with immediate effect. For the last 25 days, student organisations have been agitating against the V-C demanding that the appointments be cancelled as they were done on an ad-hoc basis without following norms. The next meeting of the EC has been called on October 30.