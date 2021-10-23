STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Undisputed, KCR to be re-elected TRS president

Rama Rao directed the party leaders to see to it that workers and general public from every village in the State attended the public meeting Vijaya Garjna to be held in Warangal on November 15.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election of K Chandrasekhar Rao as the TRS president is a mere formality now. The last date for filing nominations for the post was on Friday, and 18 nominations were filed by several TRS leaders, proposing the name of Chandrasekhar Rao as president. No other TRS leader has filed the nomination papers to contest for the post. The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday.

A formal announcement that Rao has been elected as party president will be made at the TRS’ delegates meeting to be held on October 25 at Hitex. After the election, the party plenary will be conducted on the same day. 

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday held a meeting with leaders from various Assembly segments and directed them to make the plenary and the Vijaya Garjana a grand success. Leaders from erstwhile Warangal and Adilabad districts attended the meeting. Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy and P Ajay Kumar were also present.

Rama Rao directed the party leaders to see to it that workers and general public from every village in the State attended the public meeting Vijaya Garjna to be held in Warangal on November 15. It is set to be the biggest rally to be held by any political party in the post-Covid era. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp