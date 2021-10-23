Undisputed, KCR to be re-elected TRS president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election of K Chandrasekhar Rao as the TRS president is a mere formality now. The last date for filing nominations for the post was on Friday, and 18 nominations were filed by several TRS leaders, proposing the name of Chandrasekhar Rao as president. No other TRS leader has filed the nomination papers to contest for the post. The nominations will be scrutinised on Saturday.

A formal announcement that Rao has been elected as party president will be made at the TRS’ delegates meeting to be held on October 25 at Hitex. After the election, the party plenary will be conducted on the same day.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday held a meeting with leaders from various Assembly segments and directed them to make the plenary and the Vijaya Garjana a grand success. Leaders from erstwhile Warangal and Adilabad districts attended the meeting. Ministers E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy and P Ajay Kumar were also present.

Rama Rao directed the party leaders to see to it that workers and general public from every village in the State attended the public meeting Vijaya Garjna to be held in Warangal on November 15. It is set to be the biggest rally to be held by any political party in the post-Covid era.