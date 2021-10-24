STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Accused handed over after magistrate order: Ex-ACP V Surender

Surender admitted that he had requested adequate police personnel for escorting the accused during the police custody, but that he had not asked for long-range weapons.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The court order giving the accused to police custody mentioned that he was present at the court when the petition was taken up for hearing. (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Surender, former ACP of Shadnagar, while deposing before the three-member judicial commission probing the death of four accused persons in an alleged encounter stated that the jail authorities don’t hand over accused persons, who are in judicial custody, without a magistrate’s order.

Surender admitted that he had requested adequate police personnel for escorting the accused during the police custody, but that he had not asked for long-range weapons. When asked why he did not mention it in his case diary, and instead, mentioned that sufficient armed force should be provided, he replied saying, “A request for armed force means force armed with long-range weapons.”

The court order giving the accused to police custody mentioned that he was present at the court when the petition was taken up for hearing, but he was not present at court at that time. When asked if the custody order wrongly mentioned his presence, he said, “I cannot speak about the order of the court, but I did not notice the court order mentioning my presence.” 

He said the court constable of Shadnagar police station, Ravi, was present at the court during the hearing of the custody petition, but failed to show any reference to Ravi in the custody order. He also stated that he does not remember if he had asked the SHO about it and also did not ask Ravi as to what had transpired in the court. “I was not informed about what transpired before the judicial magistrate. I was only informed that the custody was sanctioned,” he added.

The commission asked Surender as to why he failed to mention the threats by the NHRC team forcing him to sign a statement, which they had prepared in their own words, even while filing an affidavit before the commission. The commission also questioned him on several inconsistencies in his statements submitted to them and his replies during the examination, to which he maintained, he does not remember and that he doesn’t know.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Surender ACP of Shadnagar
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp