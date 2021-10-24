STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar district officials aim for 100 per cent vaccine before poll day

The Karimnagar district administration is hoping to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of Huzurabad before the upcoming byelection.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:39 AM

The second dose has been administered to 63.1 per cent people.  (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

According to data from the Health Department for five mandals, namely Huzurabad, Veenavanka, Jammikunta, Ellandakunta and Kamalapur, which make up the constituency, nearly 97.8 per cent of the population have been immunised with the first dose as of October 22. The second dose has been administered to 63.1 per cent people. 

“Only seven days are left for the polling and we aim to achieve 100 per cent vaccination by then,” said District Collector RV Karnan.Vaccines are available in Area Hospitals, Primary Health Centres and other hospitals. Additionally, mobile teams are working towards vaccinating people in their locality.

“Huzurabad is given priority as per special instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI),” said officials.

