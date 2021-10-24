STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MAUD Special Chief Secretary, officials visit Jawaharnagar dumping yard, promise solution 

As per the instructions of the MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited Jawaharnagar dumping yard

Garbage Dump

Drones will also be deployed to take up spraying in the Jawaharnagar area to check the foul smell emanating from the yard. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issues, such as foul smell arising out from the dumping yard causing inconvenience to the residents of Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Kushaiguda and Sainikpuri areas of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, would be solved, assured MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

As per the instructions of the MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Arvind Kumar along with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited Jawaharnagar dumping yard on Saturday. 

Drones will also be deployed to take up spraying in the Jawaharnagar area to check the foul smell emanating from the yard from Sunday, he mentioned. They will also look into the Malkaram lake and other water bodies and take remedial measures to improve their condition. 

Arvind Kumar said that waste management projects worth Rs 280 crore are being mulled over by the GHMC and modalities are being finalised. He also mentioned that locations for dumping yards at Lakdaram and Gary Nagar and a few other spots in the periphery of the city are being identified so that residents don’t face any problems, Arvind Kumar added.

