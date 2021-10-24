Meeting with Eatala Rajender is no secret, says TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s allegations that there’s a secret pact between BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and him, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, “Rajender and I met at a resort recently. But that is no secret. There is no secret pact between us. We met at the wedding of Vemu Narender Reddy’s son.”

Revanth was speaking at a Huzurabad byelection rally at Veenavanka bus station along with party candidate Balmoor Venkat and senior leaders T Jeevan Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday.Addressing a gathering of supporters, he said, “Unlike Rama Rao, I don’t conduct any secret meetings. The BJP and TRS are no different. Both the parties engage in political slugfests in the State, but they are close friends in Delhi.”

​“On May 24, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had travelled to Hyderabad from Delhi by a special flight. It was arranged by a contractor who gives commission to the TRS party,” Revanth alleged.

Congress leader condemns KTR’s remark

Condemning the statements made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on a ‘secret pact’ between the Congress and the BJP, TPCC leader Shabbir Ali said that the TRS was trying to divert the attention of the people. “It is the fear of defeat in Huzurabad that is forcing KTR to make such statements,” he said