STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Meeting with Eatala Rajender is no secret, says TPCC president Revanth Reddy

On May 24, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had travelled to Hyderabad from Delhi by a special flight.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Revanth Reddy addresses a campaign meeting at Veenavanka with Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy addresses a campaign meeting at Veenavanka with Congress candidate Balmoor Venkat.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s allegations that there’s a secret pact between BJP candidate Eatala Rajender and him, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, “Rajender and I met at a resort recently. But that is no secret. There is no secret pact between us. We met at the wedding of Vemu Narender Reddy’s son.”

Revanth was speaking at a Huzurabad byelection rally at Veenavanka bus station along with party candidate Balmoor Venkat and senior leaders T Jeevan Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday.Addressing a gathering of supporters, he said, “Unlike Rama Rao, I don’t conduct any secret meetings. The BJP and TRS are no different. Both the parties engage in political slugfests in the State, but they are close friends in Delhi.”

​“On May 24, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had travelled to Hyderabad from Delhi by a special flight. It was arranged by a contractor who gives commission to the TRS party,” Revanth alleged.

Congress leader condemns KTR’s remark

Condemning the statements made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on a ‘secret pact’ between the Congress and the BJP, TPCC leader Shabbir Ali said that the TRS was trying to divert the attention of the people. “It is the fear of defeat in Huzurabad that is forcing KTR to make such statements,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Huzurabad byelection TPCC A Revanth Reddy
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp