Officials told to begin month-long podu land claim process from November 8 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao added that village-level committees must be appointed for the smooth conduct of the process.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After an intensive day-long meeting with officials, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the process to accept claims for shifting the podu land out of the forest area must begin from November 8 and end by December 8.

As part of this month-long drive, those tribes whose podu lands are within the forest area can apply with the district officials to forgo the land in lieu of a new parcel of land outside the forest limits with additional benefits.

According to the CMO, nearly 87 per cent of the occupied forest land is in 12 districts — Kothagudem, Asifabad, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Khammam, Nirmal, Nalgonda and Nizamabad.

​“Nothing can replace forests. Ten acres of forest land is equal to lakhs of plants, but no amount of social forestry and plantations can replace a forest,” said the CM, while adding that special attention must be paid to regenerate forests in Gajwel. The CM added that village-level committees must be appointed for the smooth conduct of the process.

