Plaint filed over razing green cover in Hyderabad's Izzat Nagar

Rangareddy forest officer in-charge M Janakiram stated that he had received a complaint over the development on Saturday evening and would look into it.

Published: 24th October 2021

Workers affix TRS party flags at different city junctions announcing the TRS party plenary.

Workers affix TRS party flags at different city junctions announcing the TRS party plenary. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forest Department has received a complaint over green cover being cleared from a parcel of land in Izzat Nagar. Activists allege that the land was cleared to make more space for parking needs for the TRS plenary scheduled at Hitex Exhibition Centre on October 25.

Rangareddy forest officer in-charge M Janakiram stated that he had received a complaint over the development on Saturday evening and would look into it. “We have received the information and are verifying what the issue is. Preliminarily, it appears the land was not part of any forest parcel and was a private land,” he said. When The New Indian Express visited the spot, behind  the location had indeed been cleared of the vegetation and the land was being levelled using cranes and rollers. 

TRS has been on the receiving end of criticism for its plenary celebrations that appear to be violating civic laws. For instance, the hoardings placed across the route right from Somajiguda to Hitex Exhibition Ground have attracted severe criticism from citizens.

Traffic diversions
In view of the plenary, Cyberabad police imposed traffic restrictions from Neeru’s and Gachibowli junctions, and towards Hitec City and Madhapur

