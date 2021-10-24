STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana belongs to people, not TRS: Eatala Rajender

'Rama Rao had termed the Huzurabad election a small one. If so, why did the TRS spend Rs 350 crore,' Eatala Rajender asked. 

Published: 24th October 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Responding to an alleged attack by TRS workers on BJP leaders, former minister and BJP candidate Eatala Rajender said, “If the BJP unleashes such violence, the TRS wouldn’t roam around freely. Telangana is not owned by anyone but the people.”

Speaking about IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s allegations that he had met TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Rajender said, “About four months ago, I had met Revanth Reddy. What is so wrong about that?” 
Rajender was addressing a press conference in Huzurabad. “Rama Rao had termed the Huzurabad election a small one. If so, why did the TRS spend Rs 350 crore,” he asked. 

Open letter to Kishan, Bandi

Finance Minister T Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Union Toursim Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighting the issues faced by farmers. He alleged that the BJP was an ‘anti-farmer’ party and that the people of Huzurabad should not vote for its candidate Eatala Rajender.

