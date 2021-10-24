Telangana's Bhupalpally gets new Collector  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, Bhavesh Mishra posted has been posted as Collector of Jaishankar Bhupalapally, relieving Krishna Aditya. Mishra was Project Officer at ITDA, Utnoor. Ashish Sangwan has been waiting for the posting of Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy. Ankit is Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy and is expected to join as Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor. Ila Tripathi who was Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial will take over as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mulugu.