Telangana's Bhupalpally gets new Collector  

HYDERABAD: In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, Bhavesh Mishra posted has been posted as Collector of Jaishankar Bhupalapally, relieving Krishna Aditya. Mishra was Project Officer at ITDA, Utnoor. Ashish Sangwan has been waiting for the posting of Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy. Ankit is Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Wanaparthy and is expected to join as Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor. Ila Tripathi who was Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial will take over as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mulugu.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Truck operators in Tamil Nadu appeal to state government, Centre to bring fuel under GST
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board exams: Aspirants complain of far-away exam centres
Income tax department serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Two youth from Tamil Nadu's Coonoor picked for national athletics coaching camp
T20 World Cup: PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja laud team victory over India