Two TRS party leaders booked for attacking cop in Telangana

A case has been registered against TRS leader Praveen and Chinna Rayudu for attacking SI Rajinikanth, who was deployed to mitigate the clash.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:36 AM

 A case has been registered against TRS leader Praveen and Chinna Rayudu for attacking SI Rajinikanth. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Additional DCP S Srinivas said a case has been registered against two TRS leaders for allegedly attacking probationary SI Rajinikanth on Friday night at Sirisedu village in Ellandakunta mandal. 

DCP Srinivas said, “A scuffle broke out between TRS and BJP workers while Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was campaigning in support of BJP candidate in the Huzurabad byelection Eatala Rajender.”  A case has been registered against TRS leader Praveen and Chinna Rayudu for attacking SI Rajinikanth, who was deployed to mitigate the clash. The DCP said that others who were involved in the attack would also be booked. “Strict action would be taken against persons obstructing police personnel from doing their duty,” he said.

