BJP-TRS pact no more a secret, says YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the relationship between BJP and TRS was no more a secret, YSRTP president YS Sharmila said that their understanding could be described as ‘you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours.’

She refuted allegations that her party had links with any other party by quoting a dialogue from a Telugu film, which translated to ‘The lion ventures all alone.’

Speaking at a huge public meeting at Maheshwaram on the fifth day of Praja Prasthanam Padayatra on Sunday, Sharmila said the relation between the two political parties could be established by the fact that despite allegations of corruption against KCR, the BJP-led Centre had failed to nail him.