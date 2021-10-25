‘Razed green cover not significant’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest officials who inspected the site where five hectares of land was cleared to be used as parking area for the TRS plenary scheduled on Monday at the HICC Convention Centre have informed that the green cover cleared was full of shrubs and Babul trees, which they say have no significance in terms of biodiversity.

Srikanth, section officer of Forest Department, who was part of the inspection team, said that there were no signs of wildlife getting affected either.

He told Express that the area cleared was partly in Medchal district and party in Rangareddy. He couldn’t confirm whether the land was revenue or private land.