Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao re-elected as TRS President for tenth time

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been re-elected as president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the tenth time at the TRS plenary held at Hitex in Hyderabad on Monday.

The election returning officer M Srinivas Reddy said they had received 18 nominations supporting the candidature of Chandrasekhar Rao. As no other leader filed nominations, the returning officers declared him elected unanimously.

Addressing the delegates later, Chandrasekhar Rao thanked the party leaders for electing him as president and listed out the achievements of the TRS government in the last seven years.

He said the state's farmers are producing three crore tonnes of paddy. Telangana became the rice bowl of the country, Rao said. Several schemes of Telangana were being copied by other states, Rao claimed. He termed the Dalit Bandhu Scheme as a movement.

In the afternoon, the TRS plenary will adopt seven resolutions, including one against the central government for not implementing the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The TRS meeting will also adopt a resolution demanding that the Centre take up a census of Backward Classes and also create a separate Union Ministry for BCs.

