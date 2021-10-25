STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government draws up plan to stamp out single-use plastic

MAUD Dept to execute ban on plastic less than 120 microns thick from July 1, 2022

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MAUD Department has drawn up a comprehensive plan to eliminate the use of single-use plastic in Urban Local Bodies (ULB) across the State. The plan specifies timelines for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down in the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The action plan for the ban on carry bags and single-use plastic less than 75 microns in thickness came into force in the third week of October this year, and its implementation will go on till June 30, 2022. As for plastics less than 120 microns in thickness, the plan will be executed from July 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The Central government had issued a notification in September to implement the Plastic Waste Management Rules, wherein it is stated that carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic should not be less than 75 microns in thickness after September 30, 2021, and not less than 120 microns in thickness after December 31, 2022.

The department has directed all the municipal commissioners to submit an actiontaken report for the ban on single-use plastic in their respective jurisdictions. ULBs were also told to notify citizens about the rule and ensure effective implementation of the ban. They have been directed to encourage the use of substitutes of plastic, dissuade retailers from plastic use and impose penalties on violators.

Further, the District Collectors have been told to constitute district-level task force committees to identify the major litter zones, strengthen waste-collection systems, ensure that boards banning use of single-use plastic are displayed in front of shops, and prepare action plans in this regard. Moreover, raids would be conducted by city-level task forces at least twice a week at all government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments from October 25.

