Telangana: Vandalism of Ambedkar statue triggers protests

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the sleuths have already nabbed the miscreants.

Published: 25th October 2021

The defaced statue of Dr Ambedkar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, some miscreants vandalised a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Sunday. On learning about the incident, the leaders and activists of various SC organisations staged a protest and rasta roko in front of the local bus stand.

The situation turned tense when the activists of the SC organisations began pelting stones at buses demanding swift action against the miscreants. The glass windshields of two-three buses broke in the incident. Meanwhile, traffic also came to a standstill for quite some time, leaving motorists in dire straits. On learning about the protest, police swung into action to bring the situation under control. In light of the incident, the authorities have beefed up security in Bhainsa town. 

ASP Kiran Khare visited the spot, interacted with the leaders of SC organisations and assured that the miscreants would be caught as soon as possible. The organisations called off the protest after this.
In the meantime, Section 144 has been imposed in the town till Tuesday, to avoid untoward incident. Outsiders will not be allowed to enter Bhainsa during this time. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the sleuths have already nabbed the miscreants.

