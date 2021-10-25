Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces at Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Three naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Telangana and Chhattisgarh Border on Monday morning.

The spot of the encounter is reportedly under the jurisdiction of the Peruru police station of the Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Eturunagaram ASP Gaush Alam said that they were trying to identify the slain Naxals.

The police have recovered an self-loading rifle (SLR) and two AK-47 guns from the deceased. He said that security has been tightened in villages with Maoist presence along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, in the light of the police encounter.