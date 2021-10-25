TRS hopes plenary paves path to stronger, better future

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Monday, is looking to the future with hope and expectation. The agenda before it, as it holds its plenary, is to compete with BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, who is serving as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth consecutive time, and to learn from the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on how to become organisationally strong and remain No 1 in the political arena.

The immediate goal of the pink party is to capture power in the State for the third successive time in 2023 Assembly elections and become invincible for many more years to come.

“KCR will continue as Chief Minister after 2023 Assembly elections. The TRS should compete with Naveen Patnaik who became CM for five terms,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao said while exuding confidence that the pink party could remain a monolith that it is now, for years to come.

When the TRS was founded in 2001, it was described as a “sub-regional party”. Now, after the formation of the State, the TRS government has crossed several significant milestones and became a role model to other states with regard to implementation of welfare and developmental programmes.

“N Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, did not give us any magic wand. Even then commendable work has been done in the State. It is the able leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao that helped the youngest State take rapid economic strides,” Rama Rao said.

The strength of the TRS is that it has 16,395 party units, of which 12,769 are gram panchayat units, 3,618 in municipal wards and eight divisions in cantonment area. The party, which boasts of 60 lakh membership, built its own party offices in all districts, except in Hyderabad and Warangal districts. “We are providing accidental insurance coverage to our workers and are paying `22 crore as premium every year. We have a couple of more ideas for implementing welfare programmes for party workers. We will announce them shortly,” he said.

However, the party’s weakness is that it is mainly an “MLA-centric” party. The MLAs run the party in the Assembly segments. But, at some places, especially where Congress MLAs joined TRS, there were differences among leaders and their cadre. Asked about this, a party leader quipped: “There is no opposition to TRS in the State. We are competing with our own leaders in some segments.”Meanwhile, the TRS plenary is expected to adopt six resolutions, including one against the Central government for not implementing the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

