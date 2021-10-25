STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use social media to promote Hinduism: Muralidhar Rao 

Muralidhar Rao said that though India is a country where people can fearlessly express their views and opinions via social media, they cannot tolerate attacks on Hinduism.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Urging BJP leaders and activists to utilise social media platforms to promote Hindu culture and traditions, party former national general secretary and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao claimed that there was an urgent need to prevent cyber attacks on Hinduism.

Taking part in the digital Hindu conclave in Karimnagar on Sunday, Muralidhar Rao said that though India is a country where people can fearlessly express their views and opinions via social media, they cannot tolerate attacks on Hinduism. “The power of social media should also be utilised to promote Hindu culture and traditions,” he pointed out.

