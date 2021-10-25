STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will reward Huzurabad if TRS wins, says Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

The  Finance Minister was taking part in an election campaign at Ippalanarsingapur village in Huzurabad mandal, on Sunday.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:22 AM

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Asserting that all farm loans, along with interests, would be waived if Gellu Srinivas Yadav was elected as MLA, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government would also bring down the eligible age to avail Aasara pension to 57 years. 

He also said that the State government would provide Rs 5 lakh each to those who own plots in Huzurabad constituency to construct houses, if the TRS candidate won the byelection. The  Finance Minister was taking part in an election campaign at Ippalanarsingapur village in Huzurabad mandal, on Sunday.

Pointing out that the bypoll would be a faceoff between Gellu Srinivas Yadav and BJP’s Eatala Rajender, Harish ridiculed the grand old party saying that it was nowhere to be found. Launching a scathing attack on Eatala Rajender, Harish said that the former minister quit TRS for selfish reasons and not to get a medical college sanctioned for Huzurabad or to achieve district status for Huzurabad.

“The TRS government has already made 1.30 lakh recruitments. We will soon issue 60,000 more job notifications,” the Minister added.

Comments

