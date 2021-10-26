STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi backs Mohammed Shami after pacer faces online abuse

Previously, on October 22, the AIMIM chief had strongly criticised the decision of the Indian team to play against Pakistan, while there was hostility between two nations.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the online abuse against cricketer Mohammed Shami clearly highlighted the growing hatred against Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned singling out the pacer and blaming him for India’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in Dubai on Sunday. 

Speaking to the media at Darussalam on Monday, the Hyderabad parliamentarian felt that Shami being targeted on social media for the debacle showed the growing radicalisation and hatred against Muslims in India. “In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in the team, but only a Muslim player is targeted here. Will BJP government condemn it,” the Hyderabad parliamentarian asked. 

Previously, on October 22, he had strongly criticised the decision of the Indian team to play against Pakistan, while there was hostility between two nations. “Our civilians and soldiers are losing their lives in Kashmir and we are playing cricket with Pakistan? Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy is an utter failure,” he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Mohammed Shami
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp