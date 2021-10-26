Asaduddin Owaisi backs Mohammed Shami after pacer faces online abuse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the online abuse against cricketer Mohammed Shami clearly highlighted the growing hatred against Muslims, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned singling out the pacer and blaming him for India’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in Dubai on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at Darussalam on Monday, the Hyderabad parliamentarian felt that Shami being targeted on social media for the debacle showed the growing radicalisation and hatred against Muslims in India. “In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in the team, but only a Muslim player is targeted here. Will BJP government condemn it,” the Hyderabad parliamentarian asked.

Previously, on October 22, he had strongly criticised the decision of the Indian team to play against Pakistan, while there was hostility between two nations. “Our civilians and soldiers are losing their lives in Kashmir and we are playing cricket with Pakistan? Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy is an utter failure,” he had said.