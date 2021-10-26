STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Everything CM Chandrasekhar Rao said at TRS plenary were lies: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressed residents of Betigal village in Veenavanka mandal, as part of the saffron party’s election campaign for the Huzurabad byelection. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during an election rally at Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar district.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that all statements made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the TRS plenary were incorrect or lies. The BJP leader addressed residents of Betigal village in Veenavanka mandal on Monday, as part of the saffron party’s election campaign for the Huzurabad byelection. 

Recalling that as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rules, BJP had cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme during the West Bengal elections, as well as Home Minister Amit Shah’s election rally for the Huzurabad elections. “Does KCR want special rules for himself,” the parliamentarian asked.

He said the CM had commissioned a survey of Huzurabad, which indicated that the BJP was going to win. “To purchase voters, cash was brought in containers to Huzurabad. For each vote, TRS is paying `5,000 to voters,” he alleged.

