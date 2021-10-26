Huzurabad bypolls: Netas in fix as voters become economical with truth

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Even though the Huzurabad byelection is right around the corner, political parties are still struggling to affirm as to which way the wind is blowing in the Assembly constituency. With just five days remaining for the much-awaited bypoll, tension has gripped both politicians and voters in the segment.

Meanwhile, the voters of Huzurabad are now taking the political parties for a ride by accepting whatever gifts they offer and yet not letting them know which party they support. Though there are 30 candidates in the fray, political analysts have already opined that it would be a battle among the TRS, BJP and Congress. However, even these political analysts have not been able to completely understand the pulse of voters in the constituency. Voters who appear in one political camp in the morning, end up at the rival camp by evening, leaving politicos in a fix.

Rajesh, a youngster belonging to Jammikunta mandal, is one such voter who has not revealed as to which party he supports yet. The youth, who used to eke out a living by farming, is currently interested in taking part in the public meetings organised by various political parties.

They accept all gifts and sops showered on them by various political parties, take part in their election campaigns and yet don’t reveal their political affiliations. This has proven a headache for politicos, since they can’t do anything about it. Political parties are now trying to entice families en masse to vote for them. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30.

KCR focused only on building ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’: Kishan

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was never interested in making Bangaru Telangana, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged that all he wanted to do was to develop his family into “Bangaru Kutumbam”. The Union Minister was addressing a gathering during the BJP’s election campaign at Rampur village in Huzurabad mandal, on Monday. Likening KCR to the Nizam, the Union Minister said that it was time to end the family rule of Kalvakuntalas. He also asserted that the byelection would be a face off between dharma and adharma

Revanth just a joker: Sugunakar Rao

A day after TPCC chief A Reventh Reddy alleged that there was a lot of infighting in the BJP, former BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary P Sugunakar Rao rubbished the claims stating that they were baseless. He was speaking to the media. Taking a dig at the TPCC chief, Sugunakar Rao said: “Revanth is just a joker. He will never make it big in politics or become the hero.” Pointing out that the grand old party was struggling to keep its base in tact, Sugunakar advised Revanth to focus on that instead of levelling allegations against other parties