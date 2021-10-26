K Chandrasekhar Rao projects son KT Rama Rao as future TRS president

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: In a subtle indication of who would be his successor in the future, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while moving a resolution to amend the party’s constitution at the TRS plenary in Hyderabad on Monday, said that working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao would act as the president of the TRS in his absence.

The amendment read: “In the absence of the TRS president, the powers of the president will automatically be transferred to the working president.” The move is being viewed as KCR grooming his son KTR to step into his shoes. Earlier this year, several ministers and MLAs had voiced their choice of KTR as the Chief Minister’s successor. As their clamour grew louder, KCR had shut their speculations down, stating that he was in the pink of health and would continue to remain Telangana’s Chief Minister for two more terms.

TRS has dhruti, uddhruti: CM

Exuding confidence that the party has a bright future ahead, the Chief Minister said: “The TRS has dhruti (courage) and uddhruti (force). The party can progress further and become more strong. The BJP and the Congress had lost their deposits in some segments. But the TRS has laid a strong foundation from Kagaznagar to Gadwal and from Jukkal to Bhadrachalam,” the TRS chief asserted, adding that the proposed training programme for cadre would help strengthen the party.KCR said that the party had received Rs 425 crore as donations. “We are getting Rs 2 crore income on FDs. We are running the party with this amount,” he said.

Undisputed leader

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar Rao was re-elected the president of the TRS for the ninth consecutive time. The returning officer for the election M Srinivas Reddy said that 18 nominations were received in support of his candidature. As no other leader had filed a nomination, KCR was declared elected unanimously.

Later in the evening, KCR proposed three amendments to the party’s constitution. “The president will constitute the State party committee and the district party units,” he said.He said that he had been receiving thousands of requests from the people of Andrha Pradesh to launch a TRS unit there. “The SCs in AP also want Dalit Bandhu. They said they will ensure the TRS’ victory there,” KCR said.