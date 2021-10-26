Omitted details as mental state was disturbed: Ex-Shadnagar ACP on Telangana encounter case

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Surender, the former ACP of Shadnagar who deposed before the three-member judicial commission probing the death of four persons accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, in a ‘police encounter’, on Monday said that due to his disturbed mental state in the immediate aftermath of the incident, he could not recollect all details of the incident, due to which he could not state them in his complaint to the police.

He was asked, “Do you at least agree that the FIR must contain all necessary and relevant facts of the incident?” To this, Surender replied, “As per my knowledge, I have stated all relevant facts relating to this incident.”

Later, the commission asked him, “How does it happen that after 28 years of service in the Police Department, you were so affected that some of the relevant and important facts were not mentioned in the FIR filed by you, in such a serious case?” Surender replied, “My request is to understand how much panic I would have felt after the incident had occurred.”

The commission then asked him that as he had filed an FIR in a state of panic, had he later checked whether all details were stated in the FIR. He replied, “The FIR had been sent to court. Even if I had checked, I could not have corrected it. I also stated the facts to the IO in my statement recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC.”

The commission asked him if, by stating the details he missed earlier to the IO, did he feel he had redeemed himself for his earlier lapse in omitting the details. To this, Surender replied in the affirmative.

Further replying to questions, he said he had not mentioned the description of the nature of the weapons which were snatched from the two police officers belonging to the police party, as “it is not necessary to write all the facts in the FIR.”