STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Osmania General Hospital doctor suffers blow to head as fan falls off ceiling

The incident occurred at 1:30 pm at the OP speciality wing, located in room 226 on the first floor of the OP building.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

An empty ward at the Osmania General Hospital a day after a downpour flooded the facility and disrupted operations, in Hyderabad on Thursday

Osmania General Hospital (File Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident that highlights the dilapidated state of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, a final-year resident doctor from the Dermatology Department suffered a severe blow to her head after a ceiling fan broke off its hinges and came crashing down on her.

The incident occurred at 1:30 pm on Monday at the OP speciality wing, located in room 226 on the first floor of the OP building. The resident doctor Bhuvaneswari was working when the fan fell on her. One of its blades hit her, causing an injury to her head. She is now under observation. “Miraculously, there were no clots or cuts, but only swelling on her head. But the entire incident has left her unnerved,” said Dr Vijay Jalagam, former general secretary of the TJUDA.

The doctors are now demanding that the government commission a new building at the earliest to ensure that staff and patients are shielded from mishaps like this. “This building was constructed in 1965. Over the last few years, due to heavy rains, this side of the OP has been leaking. We had vacated the same room and few others due to seepage, recently,” added Dr Vijay, who is also the injured doctor’s coursemate. In 2020, OGH’s heritage building was closed due to flooding and its wings were moved to the OP and Quli Qutub Shah buildings, both of which have structural issues. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp