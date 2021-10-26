Osmania General Hospital doctor suffers blow to head as fan falls off ceiling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident that highlights the dilapidated state of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, a final-year resident doctor from the Dermatology Department suffered a severe blow to her head after a ceiling fan broke off its hinges and came crashing down on her.

The incident occurred at 1:30 pm on Monday at the OP speciality wing, located in room 226 on the first floor of the OP building. The resident doctor Bhuvaneswari was working when the fan fell on her. One of its blades hit her, causing an injury to her head. She is now under observation. “Miraculously, there were no clots or cuts, but only swelling on her head. But the entire incident has left her unnerved,” said Dr Vijay Jalagam, former general secretary of the TJUDA.

The doctors are now demanding that the government commission a new building at the earliest to ensure that staff and patients are shielded from mishaps like this. “This building was constructed in 1965. Over the last few years, due to heavy rains, this side of the OP has been leaking. We had vacated the same room and few others due to seepage, recently,” added Dr Vijay, who is also the injured doctor’s coursemate. In 2020, OGH’s heritage building was closed due to flooding and its wings were moved to the OP and Quli Qutub Shah buildings, both of which have structural issues.

