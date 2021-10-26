Over 30,000 students in Telangana skip first-year Intermediate Public Exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 30,000 students in Telangana who had registered for the first-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), which started on Monday, did not attend it on the day. About 4.59 lakh students had registered for the examination, of which 4,29,177 candidates appeared for it. Students who skipped the exam on Monday can appear for it in March next year.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) conducted the exams, which were held from 9 am to 12 noon. The Education Department made the necessary arrangements at all centres for following Covid-19 norms.

All students students appearing for the examination and and staff members were wearing masks. TSBIE had arranged 1,768 examination centres throughout the State. According to TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, 400 additional centres were established this year to maintain social distancing in exam halls. The exams will conclude by November 3.